#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 25, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Domstein to de-list following takeover

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Domstein ASA

* Says Kverva and the company enters into agreement regarding Lofotprodukt and Domstein Foods

* Says Kverva and Domstein have entered into agreement transfer of Kverva’s ownership of 81.6 pct in Lofotprodukt AS by issuing Domstein shares

* Says through the agreement and related transactions Domstein Foods and Lofotprodukt businesses will be integrated and acquired by Kverva

* Says price for Kverva’s shares in Lofotprodukt is 244.8 million Norwegian crowns

* Says Domstein will issue 24.5 million new shares at 10 Norwegian crowns per share

* Says at the same time Kverva agrees with R. Domstein & Co that Domstein & Co will buy all 24.5 million shares issued by Domstein at 10 Norwegian crowns per share

* Says R. Domstein & Co will after this transaction own a total of 30,184,818 shares in Domstein, representing 93.80 pct of shares and votes in Domstein

* Says R. Domstein & Co will as soon as possible carry out a compulsory acquisition of remaining shares in Domstein

* Says following the compulsory acquisition Domstein will be delisted from Oslo Bors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
