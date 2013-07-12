FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Domtar expects operating loss in quarter; shares slide
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 12, 2013 / 2:00 PM / in 4 years

Domtar expects operating loss in quarter; shares slide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, July 12 (Reuters) - Domtar Corp warned on Friday it expects to report a second-quarter operating loss due to restructuring costs, maintenance shutdowns, lower paper and pulp shipments and higher costs for freight.

Its shares dropped about 4.6 percent in early trading.

The Montreal-based company expects to report an operating loss of between $30 million and $35 million on sales of $1.31 billion in the quarter.

Analysts, on average, expected revenue of $1.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We had sub optimal pulp productivity and unusually high costs due to significant planned maintenance and delayed restarts in our pulp mills.” Chief Executive John Williams said in a statement.

Williams said he remained confident the company will return to more normal productivity levels across its business by the end of the third quarter.

Domtar fell $3.36 to $69.95 on the New York Stock Exchange, while its Toronto-listed shares were down C$3.61 to C$72.64. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.