Sale of shares in Egypt's Domty heavily oversubscribed

CAIRO, March 17 (Reuters) - Egypt’s stock exchange reported strong demand for shares in Arabian Food Industries Co (Domty) in a public offering on Thursday, with bids made for 10.7 times more stock than was on sale at 9.2 Egyptian pounds ($1.04) apiece.

The firm offered 12.25 million shares, while the demand reached 131.305 million.

Private and public sales for around 49 percent in total of Domty’s shares began on March 6. The private offering ended on Monday and was covered 5.5 times.

The firm raised 1.13 billion pounds from the sales.

Domty, founded in 1985, offered 122.5 million shares, 110.25 million of which were sold in a private offering along with 12.25 million shares in the public offering.

The company, with paid-up capital of 50 million pounds, has two factories in the 6th of October district near Cairo and plans to start producing yoghurt and milk, alongside its cheeses and juice.