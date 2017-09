CAIRO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Egyptian dairy firm Arabian Food Industries Co. (Domty) is planning an initial public offering (IPO) on the Cairo bourse in March, Chairman and Managing Director Omar El Damaty said.

Market sources say the firm plans to raise around 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($127.71 million) through the listing. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif)