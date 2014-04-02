FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Dutch firm Domus plans $676 mln IPO for second quarter of 2014
April 2, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Dutch firm Domus plans $676 mln IPO for second quarter of 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with new Reuters story code)

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Netherlands-based real estate firm Domus has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in Amsterdam to raise 250 million euros ($344.86 million) in a listing that could give the company a net asset value of 490 million euros ($675.9 million), a source said on Wednesday.

The listing of Domus, which operates in the Czech Republic and is owned by Dutch private equity firm BXR, is being run by JP Morgan, the source said. BXR and JP Morgan were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7249 Euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by David Holmes)

