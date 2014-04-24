FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Dutch-based property firm Domus to sell up to $281 mln of shares in IPO
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Dutch-based property firm Domus to sell up to $281 mln of shares in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show RPG Property, not RPG Byty, owns Domus)

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Netherlands-based property firm Domus and its parent company are to sell up to 250.16 million euros ($345.96 million) of new and existing shares in an Amsterdam listing.

RPG Property B.V., which fully owns Domus, said on Thursday that the price for Domus’s IPO had been set 16.50-20.50 euros per share. RPG will sell 9.9 mln existing shares, equal to 55 percent of current issued capital, while Domus will raise around 38 million euros in new shares.

JP Morgan is running the float of the company. RPG Property is controlled by Dutch private equity firm BXR. ($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.