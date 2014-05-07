FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Domus real estate firm scraps IPO, cites market conditions
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

Domus real estate firm scraps IPO, cites market conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 7 (Reuters) - Dutch-based real estate firm Domus, which owns apartments in eastern Czech Republic, scrapped a plan for an initial public offering on Wednesday, citing market conditions.

The firm said in a statement it would continue to “explore strategic options for Domus, which include re-visiting the IPO subject to improved market and geopolitical conditions.”

Domus is ultimately owned by BXR, a group of investors including financier Zdenek Bakala, who also owns struggling coal miner New World Resources (NWR) that is now undergoing a capital restructuring. The apartments are in the same region as NWR’s coal mines.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.