FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Dutch firm Domus plans $676 mln IPO for second quarter of 2014
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 2, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Dutch firm Domus plans $676 mln IPO for second quarter of 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with new Reuters story code)

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Netherlands-based residential housing company Domus expects its initial public offering (IPO) in Amsterdam to take place in the second quarter of 2014, the firm said on Wednesday.

A source said earlier on Wednesday that the company is seeking to raise 250 million euros ($344.9 million) in a listing that could give the company, which operates mainly in the Czech Republic, a net asset value of 490 million euros ($675.9 million). (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.