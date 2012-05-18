FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Donaldson raises full-year earnings forecast
May 18, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

Donaldson raises full-year earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Donaldson Co Inc, a maker of filtration and exhaust control products, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast.

The company expects a full-year profit of $1.66 to $1.76 per share, up from its prior view of $1.63 to $1.73 per share.

It forecast full-year sales of $2.50 billion, the midpoint of its earlier view of $2.45 to $2.55 billion.

Third-quarter net income rose to $70.9 million, or 46 cents per share, from $61.8 million, or 39 cents per share, a year ago. Sales rose 9 percent to $647.2 million.

