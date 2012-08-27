FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Donaldson 4th-qtr profit rises
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2012 / 11:25 AM / in 5 years

Donaldson 4th-qtr profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Donaldson Co Inc, which makes filtration and exhaust control products, reported a higher quarterly profit as industrial products revenue rose 14 percent.

The company also forecast earnings between $1.82 and $1.96 per share on revenue of between $2.62 billion and $2.72 billion for fiscal year 2013.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $71.0 million, or 47 cents per share, from $65.8 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 5 percent to $656.8 million. Industrial Products segment revenue rose to $258.3 million.

Donaldson shares closed at $34.90 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.