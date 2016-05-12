FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
May 12, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

DONG Energy says to list in Copenhagen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 12 (Reuters) - Danish majority state-owned utility DONG energy plans an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange this summer, it said in an intention to float statement issued on Thursday.

Dong Energy said the IPO was expected to consist of a sale of at least 15 percent of its shares and that the Danish state would maintain a 50.1 percent stake in the company. It did not provide a specific date for the listing.

Analysts have told local media the IPO will value the company at around 80 billion Danish crowns ($12 billion), making it the largest ever flotation in Denmark. (Reporting by Teis Jensen. Editing by Jane Merriman)

