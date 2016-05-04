DONG Energy summons shareholders for May 20 meeting ahead of "potential IPO"

COPENHAGEN, May 4 (Reuters) - Danish majority state-owned utility DONG Energy IPO-DONG.CO on Wednesday called for an extraordinary general meeting on May 20 to remove the last obstacles to a potential initial public offering.

The company said it will seek shareholder approval to amend its articles of association.

“The amendments include a number of changes that are relevant in relation to the potential listing of the company’s shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen,” DONG Energy said on its website.

In September, DONG announced its plans to pursue an IPO of its shares within 18 months.

This month the Danish parliament’s finance committee gave the government official backing to list DONG. The Danish state has confirmed that it will maintain a controlling shareholding in the company after the stock market listing.

The government sold 18 percent of DONG to a group of investors led by Goldman Sachs in January 2014. (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Louise Heavens)