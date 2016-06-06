FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DONG Energy owners raise minimum price target for IPO
June 6, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

DONG Energy owners raise minimum price target for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 6 (Reuters) - Owners of Danish utility and offshore wind farm developer DONG Energy have raised the minimum price target for the company’s flotation in Copenhagen this week, one source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The price range has been lifted to between 220 crowns and 255 Danish crowns from an earlier target of 200-255 crowns.

“The offer was heavily over-subscribed in the low end,” the source said.

Shares in DONG Energy are expected to be traded for first time on the bourse in Copenhagen on Thursday. The top of the range would value the company at 106.5 billion Danish crowns ($16.3 billion). ($1 = 6.5489 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Keith Weir)

