UPDATE 1-Engie CEO complains to French regulator about attempts to undermine company
* Media reports about tensions in Engie boardroom (Adds AMF comment in third paragraph)
COPENHAGEN Dec 21 Danish utility and wind farm developer DONG Energy raised its full-year earnings forecast on Wednesday and announced the sale of a stake in its UK offshore wind farm.
The company increased its forecast for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 24-25 billion Danish crowns ($3.37-$3.51 billion) from 20-23 billion previously, and estimated gross investment would be in the lower end of a 18-21 billion range.
DONG said the profit from selling 50 percent of its Race Bank wind farm in Britain would amount to 1.6 billion pounds ($2 billion).
($1 = 7.1278 Danish crowns)
($1 = 0.8079 pounds) (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Mark Potter)
PARIS, Dec 22 The chief executive of French energy group Engie has sent a complaint to the French financial markets regulator warning of attempts to undermine the company, an Engie spokesman said on Thursday.
Dec 22 The East West Inerconnector (EWIC), a 500-megawatt power link between Ireland and Britain, will return to service on Friday, two months ahead of schedule, Ireland's EirGrid said on Thursday.