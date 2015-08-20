FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DONG, ScottishPower Renewables sell UK offshore wind transmission assets
August 20, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 2 years ago

DONG, ScottishPower Renewables sell UK offshore wind transmission assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - DONG Energy IPO-DONG.CO and ScottishPower Renewables on Thursday sold 269 million pounds worth of transmission assets in an offshore UK wind farm to a consortium of Macquarie Corporate Holdings and 3i Infrastructure , a statement said.

The West of Duddon Sands 389-megawatt wind farm is located approximately 15 miles off Wallney Island, Cumbria, in the Irish Sea.

DONG Energy and ScottishPower Renewables, the farm’s joint venture partners, sold all their transmission assets, which include the onshore substation, export cables and the offshore substation, they said in a statement.

Macquarie Corporate Holdings and 3i Infrastructure have equal stakes in their consortium, called WoDS Transmission.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
