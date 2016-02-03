FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dong Energy to go ahead with UK Hornsea offshore wind farm
February 3, 2016 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

Dong Energy to go ahead with UK Hornsea offshore wind farm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - DONG Energy IPO-DONG.CO will build the Hornsea Project One offshore wind farm in Britain, which should be the world’s largest when it is completed, the Danish energy company said on Wednesday.

The 1.2-gigawatt wind farm off the Yorkshire coast should be fully commissioned by 2020 and will meet the electricity demands of more than one million homes in Britain, DONG Energy said in a statement.

Hornsea’s capacity will be nearly double the capacity of DONG’s planned Walney Extension wind farm in the Irish Sea which will have a 660-megawatt capacity.

Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
