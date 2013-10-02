FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DONG Energy gets $2 bln capital boost from Goldman Sachs, funds
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2013 / 3:17 PM / 4 years ago

DONG Energy gets $2 bln capital boost from Goldman Sachs, funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Danish state-owned oil and gas group DONG Energy said funds managed by Goldman Sachs and two Danish pension funds, will invest 11 billion Danish crowns ($2 billion) in the group in return for new shares.

Goldman Sachs will subscribe for new shares worth 8 billion crowns, Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension (ATP) for 2.2 billion and PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab (PFA)for 0.8 billion. This would value the company at 31.5 billion crown prior to the capital increase, the group said in the statement.

The parties have agreed to seek an initial public offering (IPO) of DONG Energy when conditions are right, it said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.