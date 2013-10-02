DONG Energy gets $2 bln capital boost from Goldman Sachs, funds

COPENHAGEN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Danish state-owned oil and gas group DONG Energy said funds managed by Goldman Sachs and two Danish pension funds, will invest 11 billion Danish crowns ($2 billion) in the group in return for new shares.

Goldman Sachs will subscribe for new shares worth 8 billion crowns, Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension (ATP) for 2.2 billion and PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab (PFA)for 0.8 billion. This would value the company at 31.5 billion crown prior to the capital increase, the group said in the statement.

The parties have agreed to seek an initial public offering (IPO) of DONG Energy when conditions are right, it said.