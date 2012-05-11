DONG Energy profit falls on weak gas earnings

* Q1 EBITDA falls 25 pct to 3.58 bln DKK

COPENHAGEN, May 10 (Reuters) - Danish state-owned oil and gas group DONG Energy posted a fall in quarterly core earnings, hit by lower gas and power profits, and repeated its outlook for flat full-year earnings.

The utility said on Friday that underlying first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 25 percent to 3.58 billion Danish crowns ($624 million).

In spite of gas prices being 3 percent higher in the first quarter than the same quarter last year, demand was generally weak due to mild weather and the financial crisis in Europe, DONG said.

The company was also hit by lower output and lower spreads at its power stations and higher costs for the repair of its Siri platform.

First-quarter oil and gas production rose to 6.8 million barrels of oil equivalent from 6.5 million a year ago, while electricity production fell to 5.1 terawatt hours from 7.2 TWh.

DONG, which fired its long-serving chief executive Anders Eldrup in March after blaming him for granting excessively generous contract terms to a handful of executives, reiterated its full-year outlook given in March for 2012 core profit to be in line with the prior year.

It aims to double EBITDA by 2015 compared with 2009 by means of organic investments.

Eldrup will be replaced by Henrik Poulsen, the head of Danish telecom operator TDC‘s, who will take up the role no later than Nov. 1. ($1 = 5.7354 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Will Waterman)