DONG signs 1,800 MW wind turbines deal with Siemens
July 19, 2012 / 10:34 AM / in 5 years

DONG signs 1,800 MW wind turbines deal with Siemens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 19 (Reuters) - Denmark’s DONG Energy has signed a framework deal with Germany’s Siemens for supply and servicing of 300 huge wind turbines with total capacity of 1,800 megawatts, state-owned DONG said on Thursday.

The deal is for 6-megawatt turbines, a huge new turbine for offshore installations, DONG Energy said.

DONG gave no value for the deal, but as a rule of thumb wind turbines cost around 1 million euros ($1.23 million) per MW of capacity.

“The turbines will be installed at selected DONG Energy offshore wind farms in the UK in the period 2014-2017,” the company said in a statement.

The agreement will enable DONG Energy to install a significantly larger turbine from 2014 than the turbines known today, it added. ($1 = 0.8154 euros) (Reporting by John Acher)

