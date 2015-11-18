FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Dongbu Insurance shareholders launch $305 mln stake selldown - IFR
#Financials
November 18, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's Dongbu Insurance shareholders launch $305 mln stake selldown - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A group of shareholders in Dongbu Insurance Co Ltd launched on Wednesday an up to $305 million selldown in the South Korean insurer, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

The shareholders, Kim Nam Ho, Kim Jun Ki and Kim Ju Won, are offering 5.58 million shares of Dongbu Insurance in an indicative range of 61,000 won to 64,000 won each, putting the total deal at up to 357.2 billion won ($305 million), the term sheet showed. The price is equivalent to a discount of up to 8.1 percent to Wednesday’s close of 66,400 won.

Morgan Stanley was hired as the sole bookrunner for the deal, according to the term sheet.

$1 = 1,169.6600 won Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

