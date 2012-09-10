FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DONG Energy says to issue new 10-year bond
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

DONG Energy says to issue new 10-year bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Danish state-controlled DONG Energy said on Monday that it would issue a new 10-year euro-denominated bond of benchmark size under its existing debt issuance programme.

“The proceeds of the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes,” DONG Energy A/S said in a statement.

The final size of the issue, coupon and maturity will be decided when the bookbuilding process closes, it said.

Barclays, Danske Bank, JP Morgan and Nordea are the joint bookrunners for the deal, DONG Energy said. (Reporting by John Acher)

