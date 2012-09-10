DONG Energy raises 750 mln euros with 10-yr bond

COPENHAGEN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Denmark’s state-controlled DONG Energy issued 750 million euros ($960 million) worth of a new 10-year bond in an oversubscribed offering, the company said on Monday.

DONG Energy said the order book was “well oversubscribed” but did not specify the size of the demand for the 2022 bond with a coupon of 2.625 percent.

The bond was priced at 88 basis points over midswaps, DONG Energy, an oil, gas and electricity producer, said.

Barclays, Danske Bank, JP Morgan and Nordea were joint bookrunners for the transaction, DONG said. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)