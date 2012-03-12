DONG Energy CEO resigns, CFO named acting chief

COPENHAGEN, March 12 (Reuters) - Danish state-owned oil, gas and power producer DONG Energy said on Monday its chief executive, Anders Eldrup, would step down and a process to select a new CEO is in progress.

Chief Financial Officer Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen has been appointed acting CEO, DONG Energy said in a statement.

“Our strategy and investment programme are sound, so the strategic direction will continue unchanged,” chairman of the board Fritz Schur said in the statement.

Eldrup is leaving after 11 years as CEO. (Reporting by John Acher)