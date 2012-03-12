FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DONG Energy CEO resigns, CFO named acting chief
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 12, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 6 years ago

DONG Energy CEO resigns, CFO named acting chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 12 (Reuters) - Danish state-owned oil, gas and power producer DONG Energy said on Monday its chief executive, Anders Eldrup, would step down and a process to select a new CEO is in progress.

Chief Financial Officer Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen has been appointed acting CEO, DONG Energy said in a statement.

“Our strategy and investment programme are sound, so the strategic direction will continue unchanged,” chairman of the board Fritz Schur said in the statement.

Eldrup is leaving after 11 years as CEO. (Reporting by John Acher)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.