DONG Energy shareholders to invest $374 mln in capital increase
January 17, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

DONG Energy shareholders to invest $374 mln in capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Four of DONG Energy’s five existing minority shareholders have opted to participate in a planned capital increase by subscribing for new shares, the Danish state-owned utility said on Friday.

The four shareholders, SEAS-NVE, SYD ENERGI, Nyfors Entreprise and Insero Horsens, which are regional energy companies from different areas of Denmark, will invest 2.05 billion Danish crowns ($373.67 million), DONG said.

Danish pension funds ATP and PFA and funds managed by Goldman Sachs said in October that they will invest a total 11 billion crowns in DONG Energy.

$1 = 5.4861 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Anthony Barker

