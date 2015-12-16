FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's No.2 citrus producer uses Australia IPO to fund expansion
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 16, 2015 / 1:56 AM / 2 years ago

China's No.2 citrus producer uses Australia IPO to fund expansion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China’s second-largest citrus fruit producer, Dongfang Modern Agriculture, will use some of the proceeds from its Australian listing to more than double the land it owns at home.

The move, the first such step by a Chinese agricultural firm, comes as Australia increasingly emerges as a destination for companies in China looking to raise capital as a lengthy wait and market volatility discourage them from listing at home.

Dongfang Modern said in a statement that it was buying 5,270 hectares (13,022 acres) of land via two deals in the province of Jiangxi for A$106 million ($76 million). The company will own more than 8,000 hectares after the deals are completed.

The firm said the investment would be partially funded from the nearly A$40 million it raised through its listing on the Australian Securities Exchange in October. It had targeted a capital raising of A$50 million.

“We are delivering upon the expansion plans outlined within our IPO prospectus, and will seek further opportunities to grow within the world’s largest agribusiness sector, China,” said Executive Chairman Hongwei Cai.

Meanwhile, China Dairy Corporation, a privately owned milk producer plans a A$20 million listing to fund Australian investment and domestic land expansion.

Chinese companies listing in Australia must overcome language barriers and a reluctance by Australian investors to embrace an investment prospect which has underperformed severely.

Just a handful of Chinese companies that have listed on the ASX since 1996 remain trading at or above their listing price, Reuters data shows.

$1 = 1.3895 Australian dollars Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.