Dongfeng Motor says H1 net profit falls 8 pct
August 29, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

Dongfeng Motor says H1 net profit falls 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd , China’s second-largest automaker, said on Wednesday its first-half earnings fell 8 percent from a year earlier.

For January to June, Dongfeng’s net income came to 5.37 billion yuan, lagging a consensus forecast of 5.94 billion by 4 analysts on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/ and compared with 5.86 billion yuan a year earlier.

Dongfeng operates car ventures in China with Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Honda Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot Citroen. (Reporting By Fang Yan; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

