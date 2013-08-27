China's Dongfeng Motor posts 3.1 pct rise in H1 profit

HONG KONG, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd , the Chinese partner of Nissan Motors Co and Honda Motor Co, posted a 3.1 percent rise in first-half earnings, weighed down its Sino-Japanese car ventures that have struggled to fully recover following an outbreak of anti-Japan sentiment last year.

Dongfeng, China’s second-largest automaker, made 5.5 billion yuan ($890 million) in net profit during the January-June period, compared with 5.37 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

China and Japan have been embroiled in a diplomatic row over disputed islands that triggered waves of anti-Japan protests and a boycott of Japanese goods last year. (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)