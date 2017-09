May 8 (Reuters) - Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to set up two JVs with Knorr-Bremse, total investment at 39.4 million yuan ($6.32 million)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tym29v; link.reuters.com/vym29v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2343 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)