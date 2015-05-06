FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Dongfeng Motor and FAW Group to announce key leadership changes- source
May 6, 2015

China's Dongfeng Motor and FAW Group to announce key leadership changes- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned automakers Dongfeng Motor Corp and China FAW Group Corp are poised to make key leadership changes, according to an individual close to the two giant automakers.

Jilin province Vice Party Secretary Zhu Yanfeng, who used to run FAW, will become Dongfeng chairman and current Dongfeng Chairman Xu Ping will become the chairman of FAW Group, according to the individual who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the moves.

Dongfeng Motor Corp, the parent company of listed unit Dongfeng Motor Group Corp, confirmed the personnel changes involving Zhu and Xu.

Officials at FAW, which counts Faw Car Co Ltd among its listed units, declined to comment. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

