Chinese automaker Dongfeng removes president under graft suspicion
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 25, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese automaker Dongfeng removes president under graft suspicion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd said it removed President Zhu Fushou from his position, after the government launched an investigation on him for suspected graft earlier this month.

China’s second-largest automaker appointed Li Shaozhu, an executive director, as its authorized representative, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Zhu could not immediately be reached for comment.

Zhu is the latest automotive executive to be sacked on suspicions of corruption. The former chairman of China FAW Group Corp was expelled from the Communist Party for graft earlier this year in President Xi Jinping’s larger corruption crackdown.

Dongfeng has joint ventures with Japan’s Honda Motor and Nissan Motor as well as France’s Peugeot SA. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
