Chinese automakers Dongfeng, FAW halt trading on merger reports
May 5, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese automakers Dongfeng, FAW halt trading on merger reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, May 5 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned automakers Dongfeng Motor Corp and FAW Group halted trading in shares of their listed subsidiaries on Tuesday, with Dongfeng saying it checked into Chinese reports that the two companies would merge.

Dongfeng Motor Group resumed trading Tuesday afternoon, saying it investigated the matter and had not received any information from authorities.

Trading in Dongfeng Automobile Co, FAW Car Co and Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile remained halted. FAW said the stoppage in trading was due to media reports of not previously released information.

Dongfeng acknowledged that the media reports said Jilin province Vice Party Secretary Zhu Yanfeng would become Dongfeng chairman and that current Chairman Xu Ping would become the chairman of FAW Group.

Dongfeng and FAW are subject to the Chinese government’s efforts to restructure inefficient state firms and have also been targeted in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s effort to crack down on corruption.

FAW Group Chairman Xu Jianyi is under investigation for “violating party discipline”, a euphemism for corruption, the Communist Party’s lead disciplinary agency said in March.

The central government generally directs leadership changes and restructuring of major state-owned firms.

Yu Jiyang, a spokesman for FAW, said there was no official information related to the chairmanship or a potential merger.

Dongfeng Motor Corp has joint ventures with Nissan Motor and Honda Motor, while FAW has JVs with Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
