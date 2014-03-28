FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dongfeng Motor: cooperation with PSA Peugeot Citroen not limited to certain regions
March 28, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Dongfeng Motor: cooperation with PSA Peugeot Citroen not limited to certain regions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 28 (Reuters) - The chairman of China’s Dongfeng Motor Group said on Friday that cooperation with French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen is not limited to certain geographical regions, and that Brazil and Russia are possible future areas.

Xu Ping told a media briefing in Beijing that the Asia-Pacific region was just a “starting point” for the two companies, which earlier this week officially signed an alliance that would give much-needed cash to the troubled French automaker.

The two announced this week they would deepen their joint business in China and jointly build a presence in Southeast Asia. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu)

