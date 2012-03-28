FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Dongfeng Motor sees its vehicle sales up 15 pct in 2012
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 28, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-Dongfeng Motor sees its vehicle sales up 15 pct in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say vehicle sales, not car sales; corrects first paragraph to state vehicle sales expected to rise 8 percent, not 38 percent)

HONG KONG, March 28 (Reuters) - Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ld , China’s second-largest automaker, said on Wednesday that it expects the country’s auto sales to exceed 20 million vehicles this year, up 8 percent from 2011.

Chairman Xu Ping, speaking at a results briefing, said he expected the company to sell 2.45-2.5 million vehicles this year, an increase of 15 percent over 2011.

“This year our (sales) growth will be relatively fast,” he said, adding that the company planned to launch about nine new models this year.

The company reported a 4.6 percent decline in net profit for 2011 to 10.48 billion yuan ($1.66 billion) on Tuesday as a slowing market and parts supply disruptions from natural disasters dented the sales of Japanese partner Honda Motor Co Ltd. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.