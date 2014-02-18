China's Dongfeng and Peugeot to agree on capital tie-up-source

SHANGHAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - China’s Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot Citroen will sign a memorandum of understanding on a capital tie-up between the two carmakers later on Tuesday, a Dongfeng source told Reuters.

The source said the non-binding agreement would involve Dongfeng and the French government each injecting 800 million euros ($1.10 billion) for 14 percent stakes in the French carmaker.

The fundraising by PSA would total 3 billion euros after selling new shares to existing shareholders, said the source, who declined to be identified because the information is not yet public.