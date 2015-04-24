FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Dongkuk Steel to sell HQ building to Samsung Life for $390 mln
#Financials
April 24, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's Dongkuk Steel to sell HQ building to Samsung Life for $390 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Dongkuk Steel Mill Co Ltd said on Friday it had decided to sell the building that houses its headquarters in central Seoul to Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd for 420 billion won ($389.52 million) to improve its balance sheet.

The sale price is equivalent to 24.89 million won per 3.3 square metres, matching South Korea’s priciest sale in terms of units of surface area last year for office building complex State Tower Namsan, news website Invest Chosun reported earlier on Friday.

A spokesman for Samsung and spokeswoman for Dongkuk however declined to comment on how they arrived at the price.

Steelmaker Dongkuk is working with its main creditor Korea Development Bank since June 2014 to cut down its debt-to-equity ratio, which was at 2.39 as of the end of 2014.

$1 = 1,078.2400 won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
