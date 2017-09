Oct 13 (Reuters) - Dongling Grain & Oil Co Ltd

* Says expects Jan-Sept net loss at about 250 million yuan (40.82 million US dollar) versus net profit of 72.7 million yuan previous year

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/11dF5hO

