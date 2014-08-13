FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Dongwon Systems to buy bottle maker from MBK Partners for $243 mln
#Market News
August 13, 2014 / 2:30 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea's Dongwon Systems to buy bottle maker from MBK Partners for $243 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - South Korean aluminium and food can maker Dongwon Systems Corp said it has agreed to buy bottle maker Techpack Solutions Co Ltd for 250 billion won ($243 million) from Asia-Pacific private equity fund MBK Partners.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Dongwon Systems said the price tag covers the acquisition of 100 percent of Techpack Solutions’ equity. Dongwon Systems had said on Monday it was considering buying Techpack.

Including debt, the total deal value is about 450 billion won, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. The source wasn’t authorised to discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

MBK and Techpack declined to comment.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch advised MBK on the deal. ($1 = 1,027.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
