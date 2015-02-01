China's Dongxing Securities says to issue up to 500 mln shares in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Medium-sized Chinese brokerage Dongxing Securities Co Ltd said late on Sunday that it aimed to issue up to 500 million shares in an initial public offering (IPO) in China’s main Shanghai Stock Exchange to raise funds to supplement its working capital.

The shares, which will account for 19.97 percent of the company’s expanded outstanding shares after the IPO, will be open to subscriptions around Feb 10, the company said in a prospectus published in the exchange’s website.

It did not say how much proceeds it aimed to raise. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Stephen Coates)