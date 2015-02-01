FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Dongxing Securities says to issue up to 500 mln shares in Shanghai
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 1, 2015 / 11:22 PM / 3 years ago

China's Dongxing Securities says to issue up to 500 mln shares in Shanghai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Medium-sized Chinese brokerage Dongxing Securities Co Ltd said late on Sunday that it aimed to issue up to 500 million shares in an initial public offering (IPO) in China’s main Shanghai Stock Exchange to raise funds to supplement its working capital.

The shares, which will account for 19.97 percent of the company’s expanded outstanding shares after the IPO, will be open to subscriptions around Feb 10, the company said in a prospectus published in the exchange’s website.

It did not say how much proceeds it aimed to raise. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.