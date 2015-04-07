FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dongxing Securities, Sina to partner on Internet banking
April 7, 2015 / 2:45 AM / 2 years ago

Dongxing Securities, Sina to partner on Internet banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 7 (Reuters) - China’s Dongxing Securities said it had formed an Internet banking partnership with Sina Corp, operator of a major web portal and microblogging service Weibo Corp.

Chinese brokerages are under pressure to develop new services as the government plans to allow commercial banks and other finance firms to own a brokerage licence.

The two companies aim to develop new Internet finance products. They will also link their PC and mobile platforms, and Dongxing will provide online accounts and customer services to Sina clients.

The partnership is set to run until November 2017 when the companies may renegotiate the agreement.

Dongxing Securities was trading 4.3 percent higher on Tuesday morning, just off a record high touched at the open. The gains add to a climb of 9.5 percent on Friday. The market was closed on Monday for a national holiday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

