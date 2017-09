Jan 29 (Reuters) - Dong Yi Ri Sheng Home Decoration Group Co Ltd

*Says sets IPO price at 21 yuan ($3.47) per share

*Says to issue 31.21 million shares in Shenzhen, aims to raise 506.5 million yuan ($1 = 6.0508 Chinese yuan)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vur46v

