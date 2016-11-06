FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Doosan Bobcat says IPO to raise about $790 million
November 6, 2016 / 10:40 PM / 10 months ago

Doosan Bobcat says IPO to raise about $790 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Doosan Bobcat Inc's initial public offering (IPO) will raise about 900.8 billion Korean won ($789.86 million) after the construction equipment maker priced it around the middle of the range, the company said on Monday.

The company priced the IPO at 30,000 won per share, compared to an indicative range of 29,000-33,000 won per share. It will list a total of about 30 million shares, Doosan Bobcat said in a regulatory filing.

In October, Doosan Bobcat slashed the amount it aims to raise in the listing, now expected Nov. 18, targeting less than half of its original goal after investors baulked at the previous price tag. ($1 = 1,140.4500 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae; Editing by Paul Simao)

