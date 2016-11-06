UPDATE 1-S.Korea Doosan Bobcat says IPO to raise about $790 mln

* To be S.Korea's 2nd-largest listing this year

SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Doosan Bobcat Inc's IPO will be South Korea's second-largest this year, raising about 900.8 billion won ($789.86 million) after the construction equipment maker on Monday said it priced around the middle of its range.

Doosan Bobcat said in a regulatory filing it priced the initial public offering at 30,000 won per share after last week's bookbuilding, compared with an indicative range of 29,000-33,000 won per share. It will list a total of about 30 million shares, or 30 percent of the company.

In October, Doosan Bobcat slashed the amount it aims to raise in the listing, now expected Nov. 18, by more than half after investors baulked at the previous price tag.

The listing will come after Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd's 2.25 trillion won offering on Thursday, South Korea's largest IPO since 2010.

Affiliates Doosan Infracore Co Ltd and Doosan Engine own a combined 78.4 percent stake in Doosan Bobcat as of on Monday, and will raise a combined 252.2 billion won in the listing, both firms said in regulatory filings.