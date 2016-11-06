FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-S.Korea Doosan Bobcat says IPO to raise about $790 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 6, 2016 / 11:31 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-S.Korea Doosan Bobcat says IPO to raise about $790 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* To be S.Korea's 2nd-largest listing this year

* Largest is Samsung BioLogics' listing on Thurs (Adds milestone, background)

SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Doosan Bobcat Inc's IPO will be South Korea's second-largest this year, raising about 900.8 billion won ($789.86 million) after the construction equipment maker on Monday said it priced around the middle of its range.

Doosan Bobcat said in a regulatory filing it priced the initial public offering at 30,000 won per share after last week's bookbuilding, compared with an indicative range of 29,000-33,000 won per share. It will list a total of about 30 million shares, or 30 percent of the company.

In October, Doosan Bobcat slashed the amount it aims to raise in the listing, now expected Nov. 18, by more than half after investors baulked at the previous price tag.

The listing will come after Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd's 2.25 trillion won offering on Thursday, South Korea's largest IPO since 2010.

Affiliates Doosan Infracore Co Ltd and Doosan Engine own a combined 78.4 percent stake in Doosan Bobcat as of on Monday, and will raise a combined 252.2 billion won in the listing, both firms said in regulatory filings.

$1 = 1,140.4500 won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Yun Hwan Chae; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.