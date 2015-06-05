Doosan Infracore sells French unit for $123 mln to Joy Global

SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - Doosan Infracore Co Ltd said on Friday it had sold its wholly-owned French quarrying equipment maker Montabert for 110 million euros ($123 million) to U.S.-based Joy Global Inc.

South Korea’s Doosan said in a statement that it is selling non-core assets to focus on its main businesses, and would use the funds to pay down refinanced debt on U.S.-based heavy equipment manufacturer Bobcat, which Doosan Group acquired in 2007. ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Joseph Radford)