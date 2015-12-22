FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Doosan Infracore's machine tools business gets bids around $850 mln-media
#Financials
December 22, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

Doosan Infracore's machine tools business gets bids around $850 mln-media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - MBK Partners and a private equity arm of Standard Chartered were among three parties that submitted a binding bid for Doosan Infracore Co Ltd’s machine tools business, all bidding around 1 trillion won ($849 million), a south Korean newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The third bidder was a state-run corporation from Hebei, China, the Korea Economic Daily reported, citing unnamed investment banking sources.

Doosan Infracore plans to choose a preferred bidder by the end of next month at the latest, a company spokesman told Reuters. He did not confirm any other details.

Doosan Infracore put the business up for sale in November to cut debt after it reported a third-quarter net loss of more than 200 billion won.

Credit Suisse is advising the company on the sale. MBK declined comment. An official at Standard Chartered’s private equity arm could not be immediately reached.

$1 = 1,180.8000 won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
