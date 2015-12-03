FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's FFE says has bid for Doosan Infracore's machine tools biz
December 3, 2015 / 2:57 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan's FFE says has bid for Doosan Infracore's machine tools biz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s FFE Group said on Thursday it has submitted a bid to buy Doosan Infracore’s machine tool business, which some analysts say could fetch up to 2 trillion won ($1.7 billion).

FFE, the world’s No. 3 machine tool maker by revenue, should know whether the bid was successful later this month, FFE vice president Anita Hwang told Reuters.

Private equity firms including KKR & Co LP and MBK Partners were also considering buying the business, newspaper Korea Economic Daily reported earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Faith Hung in Taipei and Joyce Lee in Seoul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

