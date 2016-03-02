Doosan Infracore to sell machine tools business to MBK for about $956 mln-Chosun Biz

SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Doosan Infracore Co Ltd is close to selling its machine tools business to private equity firm MBK Partners for 1.18 trillion won ($955.62 million), South Korean media reported on Wednesday.

Doosan and MBK, which has been the preferred bidder for the business, is expected to sign the agreement on Wednesday or Thursday, the Chosun Biz, an online affiliate of newspaper Chosun Ilbo, reported citing an unnamed high-ranking financial industry source.

Doosan Infracore did not have an immediate comment. A spokesman for MBK Partners could not be immediately reached. ($1 = 1,234.8000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)