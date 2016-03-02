FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Doosan Infracore to sell machine tools business to MBK for about $956 mln-Chosun Biz
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 2, 2016 / 2:28 AM / 2 years ago

Doosan Infracore to sell machine tools business to MBK for about $956 mln-Chosun Biz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Doosan Infracore Co Ltd is close to selling its machine tools business to private equity firm MBK Partners for 1.18 trillion won ($955.62 million), South Korean media reported on Wednesday.

Doosan and MBK, which has been the preferred bidder for the business, is expected to sign the agreement on Wednesday or Thursday, the Chosun Biz, an online affiliate of newspaper Chosun Ilbo, reported citing an unnamed high-ranking financial industry source.

Doosan Infracore did not have an immediate comment. A spokesman for MBK Partners could not be immediately reached. ($1 = 1,234.8000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.