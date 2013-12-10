S.Korea's Doosan Infracore plans $400 mln share sale-term sheet

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - South Korean machinery maker Doosan Infracore Co Ltd plans to raise $400 million in a share offering, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The company is offering 38.8 million new global depositary shares (GDS) in Singapore at $10.31 per share, the term sheet showed. Each GDS is equivalent to one share with the offering price translating into 10,850 won each, or an 8.1 percent discount to Monday’s close of 11,800 won.

HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired as joint bookrunners of the offering.