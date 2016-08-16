UPDATE 2-Doosan Bobcat's IPO plan gets S.Korean bourse nod, may raise $915 mln

* IPO seen raising about 1 trln won-analysts

* No.1 in N.American small construction equipment mkt share-bourse (Adds U.S. housing background, comment)

By Joyce Lee and Elzio Barreto

SEOUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's stock exchange on Tuesday approved Doosan Bobcat Inc's plan for an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of this year, expected by analysts to raise about 1 trillion won ($914.94 million).

The IPO is expected to involve either no newly issued shares or only a small number of such shares, with existing shares being floated instead to help construction-to-energy plant Doosan Group's efforts to cut debt, Seoul-based analysts said.

Doosan Infracore Co Ltd and affiliate Doosan Engine Co Ltd owns a combined 78 percent stake in the construction equipment company.

An Infracore spokesman declined to comment when asked about the deal schedule and pricing. A Doosan Engine spokesman could not be immediately reached.

Doosan Bobcat, which has North America's largest market share for small construction equipment such as skid-steer loaders, has 31 subsidiaries in 20 countries, and reported sales of 4.04 trillion won and net profit of 148 billion won in 2015, the Korea Exchange said in a statement.

Some three-quarters of Doosan Bobcat's revenue is compact construction equipment, with North America making up about 70 percent of the business.

Doosan Infracore said earlier this year favourable conditions in the North American housing construction market accelerated the listing plan.

U.S. housing starts rose more than expected in June as construction activity increased broadly, supported by a strengthening labour market and demand for rental accommodation.

"Even though the global economy is still weak and sectors like oil and gas or mining are stumbling, Doosan Bobcat is actually doing very well because housing starts in the United States, their main market, are quite vibrant," a person with direct knowledge of Doosan Bobcat's listing plans told Reuters.

The person declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media.

JP Morgan and Korea Investment & Securities are lead advisers for the IPO.

Doosan Bobcat is not the only South Korean IPO that is being anticipated in the latter half of this year.

Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd, Samsung Group's biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing arm, submitted an application last week for a Seoul IPO expected by analysts to raise roughly 2-3 trillion won, which would make it South Korea's largest listing in 2016.