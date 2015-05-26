FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan cricketer Raza banned for two years
May 26, 2015

Pakistan cricketer Raza banned for two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pakistan's Raza Hasan during a Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against Australia in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

REUTERS - Pakistan spin bowler Raza Hasan has been banned for two years after failing a doping test, the country’s cricket board said.

The 22-year-old left-armer returned an “adverse analytical finding” from a urine sample taken during a domestic tournament in January, the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

The board declined to name the substance.

Raza, who has played one one-day international and 10 Twenty20 matches for Pakistan, was notified on March 24 and subsequently failed to send a written request for a hearing within 14 days, the PCB said.

“Therefore in accordance with the Anti-Doping Rules and with the approval of the competent authority, Mr. Raza Hassan (Hasan) is being imposed with a ban that will make him ineligible to participate in the sport of cricket for a period of two years,” the board said.

Raza made his ODI debut against Australia in Dubai in October and played his last international match in a T20 against New Zealand in the Gulf city in December.

Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Julian Linden

