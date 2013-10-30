Doping-Results from WADA anti-doping audit in Jamaica weeks away

KINGSTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Results from the World Anti-Doping Agency’s audit of Jamaica’s anti-doping programmes will not be revealed any earlier than mid-November, a government official said on Wednesday.

Three high-ranking WADA officials arrived in Jamaica this week to look into the country’s anti-doping programmes after weeks of criticism following positive tests from several high-profile athletes.

But they left earlier on Wednesday without speaking to media and are not expected to provide any information before the Nov. 12-15 World Conference on Doping in Sport in Johannesburg, South Africa according to Natalie Neita-Headley, the minister with responsibility for sports.

While awaiting those recommendations Neita-Headley says WADA has given no indication that the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) was non compliant with the WADA code.

“We are not non-compliant at this time and we have never been non-compliant and I am not seeing any report that has suggested that we have been non-compliant,” she told a news conference at JADCO headquarters on Wednesday.

WADA President John Fahey had suggested the Caribbean nation could face severe penalties if they were declared non-compliant, prompting JADCO to expedite the visit after several athletes tested positive for doping offences this year.

The WADA officials examined JADCO’s drug testing programme, staffing, governance, education programme, and current cases of adverse analytical findings against some of the country’s athletes.

Former world 100 metres record holder Asafa Powell, twice 200 metres Olympic champion Veronica Campbell-Brown and London Games 4x100 relay silver medallist Sherone Simpson all failed drug tests and were left out of Jamaica’s athletics team for the world championships in August. (Editing by Frank Pingue)